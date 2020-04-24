Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

CSX opened at $61.47 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

