Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

