Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

BAC stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

