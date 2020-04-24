Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

