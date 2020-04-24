Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,436 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.