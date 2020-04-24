Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

