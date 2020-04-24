Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,241 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.97. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

