Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

