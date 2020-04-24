Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE WFC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

