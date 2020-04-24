iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,331 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.