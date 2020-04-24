Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after buying an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $210.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

