Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 10,746 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.55 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

