Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $426.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

