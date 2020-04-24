Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $619,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

