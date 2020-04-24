Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

