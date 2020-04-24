Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

