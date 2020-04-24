Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

