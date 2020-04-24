UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.