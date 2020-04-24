SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

