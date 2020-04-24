Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Slack comprises about 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Slack by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Slack by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,663,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,878,684.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

