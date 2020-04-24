Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $169.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,113.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896 over the last three months.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.