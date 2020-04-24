Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.