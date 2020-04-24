Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.46. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

