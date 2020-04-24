NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.