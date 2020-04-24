Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

