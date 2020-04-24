Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average of $305.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

