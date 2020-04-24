Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average of $305.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
UnitedHealth Group Inc Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
UnitedHealth Group Inc Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Tesla Inc Stake Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Tesla Inc Stake Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Slack Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Slack Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report