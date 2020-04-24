Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 100,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

