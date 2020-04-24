Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

