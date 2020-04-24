Cedar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.