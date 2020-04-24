Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,767,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,645,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86.

