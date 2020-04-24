Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

