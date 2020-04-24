Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 3,892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $42.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

