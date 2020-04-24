AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

