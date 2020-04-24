1,076 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

