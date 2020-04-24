Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

