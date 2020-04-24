American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 226.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

