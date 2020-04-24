Billeaud Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Tower by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

NYSE AMT opened at $248.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.63. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

