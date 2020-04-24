Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACN opened at $172.90 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

