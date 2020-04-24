Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

