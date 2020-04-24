Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $376.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

