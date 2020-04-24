iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after buying an additional 400,316 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

