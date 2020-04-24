Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 177.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 43,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $285.33 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

