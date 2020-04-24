Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of TDOC opened at $187.73 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

