Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

