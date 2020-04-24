Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

