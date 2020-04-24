Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

