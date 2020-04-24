Cedar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

