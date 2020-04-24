Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 9,919 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

