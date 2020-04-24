Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $255.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.31. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

