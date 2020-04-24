Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 2,096 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

