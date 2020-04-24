Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 2,096 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.
In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
